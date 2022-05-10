Delhi’s Mathura Road stretch set to become traffic signal-free

The Delhi public works department (PWD) has decided to make the Mathura Road stretch traffic signal-free in a bid to end traffic jams and make the commute between central and south Delhi easier. According to officials, the PWD will remove all the five traffic signals on the stretch and provide four U-turn underpasses for smooth commuting.

According to officials, the work is part of the ongoing Pragati Maidan corridor redevelopment project. “No construction is allowed on the Mathura Road as the stretch houses several Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments such as Purana Qila. It also houses the crafts museum and National Zoological Park. So, we have decided to remove the traffic signals and implement back-to-back u-turns to provide relief to commuters while not disturbing any monument,” said a senior PWD official.

“The Mathura Road traffic starts from ITO ‘W’ point and goes towards Sundar Nagar, Kaka Nagar, Lodhi Road and other areas. Due to the signals, traffic on this stretch has always been heavy and slow moving,” said the official. The U-turn underpasses will also provide direct connectivity to Pragati Maidan parking, administrative office and so on, added the official.

Besides, two other underpasses on Bhairon Marg which will go below the railway track, one at Tilak Marg and a 1.2-km long tunnel at Pragati Maidan are also coming up to decongest the entire area, said officials. The entire stretch will be opened to the public by the end of May, added officials.