Delhi: Master Plan modified to get people to use public parking

Parking requirements of properties, such as commercial centres and group housing societies, within walking distance from a Metro station have been reduced by a prescribed percentage, as per modifications made to the 2021 Delhi Master Plan by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The move is an attempt to nudge people towards utilising parking spaces and public transport, said MCD officials.

As per the changes, for properties located up to 500 metres from a Metro station, the deduction in parking space within the plot shall be 30% of the parking norm. Similarly, for properties located more than 500 m and less than 800 m from a metro station, the deduction shall be 15%.

For properties within a 1 km radius of multi-level parking facilities, the parking requirement shall be reduced by 10%.

The DDA had earlier proposed that all new buildings, except residential projects, coming up near Metro stations and multi-level car parking lots have 10%-30% less parking space. This was suggested to end congestion by preventing parking on roads and encouraging use of public transport.

Currently, parking norms are based on the designated use of premises. For instance, hotels and guest houses, which need to presently have parking space of two equivalent car spaces for a 100 sqm area, would have to keep .5 car space. For commercial centres such as Connaught Place, the current limit of 3 car spaces is unchanged but deductions for proximity to Metro and parking lots will apply.

A senior official of the South MCD, which is the executing agency for parking projects in the city, said: “However, this can backfire if fewer parking spaces are available and people end up parking on the road.”

The four municipal bodies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council, have space for 94,000 vehicles across 434 surface, stack, and multi-level parking lots, besides space for a few thousand at 103 Delhi Metro stations. The city, however, has 31.6 lakh four-wheelers alone among 75 lakh registered and active vehicles,as per MCD estimates from 2019. Meanwhile, the South MCD is set to open a multi-level stack parking at Adchini village by October to address parking and traffic problems in the area. The parking facility can accommodate 86 cars. “Construction is almost complete and it will be ready for use in two-three weeks,” said an SDMC official.