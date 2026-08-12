Delhi Master Plan for 2047 to be tabled today at DDA meeting for approval

The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 will be taken up at the Delhi Development Authority‘s (DDA) meeting on Wednesday, set to be considered for approval, The Indian Express has learnt.

“MPD-2047 will be tabled in the meeting and if approved, will be notified by the Central government in a few days,” a source said.

The DDA did not respond to queries sent by The Indian Express.

The Indian Express had reported in June that the Union government is deliberating on changing the horizon year for the Delhi Master Plan 2041 to 2047, apart from issues related to the land pooling, green development area and Yamuna O-Zone, an eco-sensitive protected floodplain in the Capital.