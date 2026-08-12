Delhi Master Plan for 2047 to be tabled today at DDA meeting for approval
The MPD is already facing a five-year delay. The Delhi Master Plan 2041 was approved by the DDA on February 28, 2023, and sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for notification on April 13, 2023.
The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 will be taken up at the Delhi Development Authority‘s (DDA) meeting on Wednesday, set to be considered for approval, The Indian Express has learnt.
“MPD-2047 will be tabled in the meeting and if approved, will be notified by the Central government in a few days,” a source said.
The DDA did not respond to queries sent by The Indian Express.
The Indian Express had reported in June that the Union government is deliberating on changing the horizon year for the Delhi Master Plan 2041 to 2047, apart from issues related to the land pooling, green development area and Yamuna O-Zone, an eco-sensitive protected floodplain in the Capital.
The MPD is already facing a five-year delay. The Delhi Master Plan 2041 was approved by the DDA on February 28, 2023, and sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for notification on April 13, 2023. Since then, several deadlines have been missed, including the 100-day deadline set by the MoHUA after the Narendra Modi government was elected for the third term in 2024.
Officials said that chairman of the Delhi Master Plan Committee, Bhupender Bazad, belonging to the rural group Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch (DDVM), met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday. Following the meeting, he had said that there are strong indications that the Master Plan is expected to be approved very soon.
In June, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal had said that the Master Plan 2041 would be finalised after one “last meeting” to be chaired by union Home Minister Amit Shah. “We have completed the work and submitted it… Just two-three final suggestions have to be incorporated and one last final meeting will be held…,” he had said.
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Drafted under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, the first Master Plan for Delhi was announced in 1962, followed by Master Plans of 2001 and 2021. The Delhi Master Plan 2021 had also missed deadlines and it was notified in 2007.
Among others, policy on how the government intends to deal with unauthorised colonies in Yamuna’s O-Zone, which houses over five lakh people will be watched, in the wake of Delhi High Court order in May that residential colonies in the eco-sensitive floodplain are “completely impermissible”.
In the absence of the full notification, the government had introduced key policy changes to Delhi’s urban planning framework in recent months. In April, MoHUA had notified the new Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for Delhi, which is expected to open up large swathes of land near Metro corridors to high density development. The government had also announced the decision to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies of Delhi on an “as-is-where-is basis”, removing the prerequisite of having an approved layout plan.
The Delhi government has also come out with its new slum rehabilitation policy, which extends the cut-off date in the previous policy by around 10 years from January 1, 2015, to January 1, 2025.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More