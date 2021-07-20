scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Delhi BJP seeks suggestions from public on Master Plan 2041

The Delhi Development Authority is presently seeking suggestions on the draft master plan from different stakeholders, including residents, associations and government agencies, before it is finalised.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2021 11:56:23 am
A traffic jam in New Delhi after the rains. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna, File)

The Delhi BJP has sought from the public suggestions for the proposed Master Plan 2041, which will be submitted to the landowning agency to consider in the final draft.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is presently seeking suggestions on the draft from different stakeholders, including residents, associations and government agencies, before it is finalised.

The master plan was discussed in a recent meeting chaired by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, during which Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, state general secretary Harsh Malhotra and DDA member of the master plan committee and BJP councillor Gunjan Gupta and councillor Yogesh Verma were also present.

Malhotra said the party has issued an e-mail address (delhibjpmasterplan2041@gmail.com), to which one can send recommendations or changes within five days.

He said based on the suggestions, a meeting with representatives of all areas will be held again and ideas received will be sent to the DDA master plan committee. Malhotra said the party wants maximum participation in finalising the plan.

