Delhi Master Plan: 40 lakh homes, more rental housing and smaller flats proposed

The much-awaited Delhi Master Plan 2047 projects that the Capital will need about 40 lakh additional homes by 2047, as population growth, smaller households and continued urban expansion put pressure on the city’s housing stock.

Officials said that affordable housing is set to become a central part of the policy, with public and private developers encouraged to build smaller homes ranging from 25 to 60 sq m of carpet area. “The approach is intended to make housing more accessible while allowing developers to fit more homes onto scarce land,” an official said.

The plan also proposes incentives for private developers who can develop hostels for students and young workers, dormitories with shared accommodation to keep rents low, and dedicated worker housing for labourers.

The master plan’s housing strategy seeks to tackle Delhi’s projected shortage on two fronts — adding new homes while squeezing more capacity out of existing residential areas. It places affordable and rental housing at the centre of the approach, with smaller homes, land pooling and higher densities around public transport hubs expected to generate much of the new supply.

Multi-pronged housing strategy

The plan outlines a multi-pronged approach to closing the gap: building new homes, redeveloping existing residential areas, regenerating existing neighbourhoods and expanding affordable rental housing. It also proposes expanding housing options across income groups and ownership and rental models. “…while promoting an enhanced built environment with improved safety, livability, and quality of life,” the plan said.

Affordable housing would be the priority, with the plan calling for serviced land — equipped with roads, water and sewerage — to support new development and giving private developers a major role in building the homes.

Officials said the plan proposes new housing in land-pooling areas, where multiple landowners can combine their land for development; Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones around Metro stations and other major public-transport hubs; and both high-density corridors and low-density areas (LDA). “…public agencies will primarily act as facilitators,” the official said.

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“At the same time, existing housing areas shall be regenerated and upgraded to improve the quality of the built environment, infrastructure and public amenities. This shall include employer housing, resettlement colonies, cooperative group housing societies and housing developed by the DDA,” the plan said.

Officials highlighted that the government sees land-pooling and transit-oriented areas as major sources of new housing, including smaller homes, with the potential to add about 30 lakh housing units.

The plan also aims to increase the housing supply by redeveloping existing neighbourhoods and allowing greater density; and proposes regeneration for the renewal of planned residential areas, including Delhi Development Authority housing, cooperative housing societies, employer-provided housing and resettlement colonies. “Regeneration will enable optimal utilisation of land to create new housing, and improve the quality of existing housing stock,” the plan said.

Curbing illegal colonies, construction

The plan also emphasises on prevention of further growth of unauthorised colonies and illegal construction. “Disincentives such as levying prohibitive property tax, higher electricity charges, higher water charges, etc. may be considered by the local bodies to curb unauthorised construction… Use of eco-friendly materials, innovative construction technology and disaster resilient structures shall be encouraged for sustainability and time-bound delivery,” it said.

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On unauthorised colonies, the plan said regeneration would facilitate “development of proper road network, open spaces, facilities and accessibility to emergency vehicles, fire tenders etc”.

Further, the plan highlighted that a large number of residents in such colonies live in rental accommodation and that regeneration could facilitate greater availability of rental housing. “…Area Improvement Plan for the Urban Villages shall be prepared by the concerned local body. Many of the urban villages are of heritage importance and shall adopt a mix of regeneration and conservation strategies,” it said.

The plan proposes in-situ rehabilitation of notified JJ clusters, wherever feasible, while relocation to vacant Economic Weaker Section housing. “Only notified JJ clusters shall be improved through in-situ slum rehabilitation or any other area improvement schemes (private/government), wherever feasible. Relocation to available vacant EWS stock or other alternate site may be considered for in-situ rehabilitation/upgradation or as part of city level slum improvement strategies,” it said.

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