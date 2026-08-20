40 lakh new flats planned under Delhi Master Plan 2047: Minister Manohar Lal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu were part of the launch. (Express photo)

Launching the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 on Thursday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said the government aims to build 40 lakh new flats through this plan. “Most of them will be affordable housing.”

The major thrust of the plan is to open up developable space in the national capital to deal with a shortage in housing and office space.

“We have the same land, but Delhi’s population has grown significantly since to 2.4 crore in 2026. All villages have now been declared urban, adding to the pressure. At the same time, we have to protect 180 sq km of the Yamuna and Ridge,” he said.