Delhi: Massive spike in number of child rights related complaints since 2020

The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has registered a sharp rise in the number of complaints submitted to it in 2020-2021 and the ongoing 2021-2022.

In 2018-2019, the DCPCR received 741 cases and disposed off 540, In 2019-2020 it received 1315 cases and disposed off 718. In 2020-2021, the number of cases it received shot up more than 5 times to 6668. Of these, it disposed off 2542, and in this ongoing year, it has received 3870 complaints so far and has disposed off 2513.

The DCPCR is the statutory watchdog authority of the Delhi government on matters of child rights. It receives complaints on various questions of child rights including the Right to Education, nutrition, child labour, sexual offences, legal protection for children, rights of children with special needs, and so on.

During the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, the body had also instituted a helpline for quick access to grievance redressal. It was instituted in April and has received more than 5645 calls of which 2416 were distress or SOS calls.