Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at landfill site in Ghazipur, no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out at a landfill site in East Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire has spread across the dumping yard and to nearby areas.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. No casualty has been reported.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received a call around 2.27 pm, after which around 50 firemen were deployed to control the blaze.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “We sent six fire tenders to the Khaata area in Ghazipur. The teams have been trying to douse the fire. We will deploy additional forces and fire machines as per need.”

DFS officials said that the area is covered with the smoke billowing out from the flames. The police have also been called to the spot for carrying out an inspection.