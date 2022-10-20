Delhi: After September 30, you won’t be fined for not wearing a mask

The Delhi government has withdrawn the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places in the national capital, said an order released Thursday. According to the order issued by S K Jain, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, no penalty will be imposed on people who were not wearing masks in public places after September 30.

“The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its meeting held on 22.09.2022 noted that the positivity rate of Covid-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated,” said the order.

It further stated the DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30 and hence, a fine of Rs. 500 for not wearing a mask in public places would also stand withdrawn after that date. However, the order added everyone is advised to wear a mask in crowded public places.

Before this, the compulsory fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital was removed in March. However, it was re-imposed within a few weeks after a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in April.

The Delhi Government order comes after the Union health minister earlier this week held a meeting with health and science officials in view of new emerging variants of the coronavirus across the globe and reiterated people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festival season.

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily in Delhi stands between 100-150 for the last two weeks and the positivity rate is between 2-3 per cent.