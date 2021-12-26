Delhi: Married woman, her boyfriend ‘kidnap’ employer’s son for Rs 1 cr ransom

A 32-year-old woman and her three associates have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her employer’s 19-year-old son from East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market and extorting Rs 50 lakh of the Rs 1 crore ransom they had demanded.

Police said the woman’s husband had suffered huge losses in his business during the pandemic and she had to bear the household expenses. Police said she ran into debt and needed the money, and so she, her mother, and her boyfriend hatched the kidnapping plan.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “On December 18 at 3.45 pm, a caller, Vikas Aggrawal, informed the Patparganj Industrial Area police station that his son, Kinshuk, had been kidnapped at gunpoint (using a toy gun) from the flower market at Gazipur. His son was released after he paid a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.”

The DCP said as the son was leaving the market, a masked man, holding the ‘toy gun’ got into his car and threatened him. He asked the car driver to head towards Ashok Vihar. The woman, who works as a flower decorator at Aggrawal’s banquet hall, was also in the car at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

“On the way, the kidnapper made a WhatsApp call to Aggrawal from Kinshuk’s phone and demanded Rs 1 crore. After a negotiation, Aggrawal paid Rs 50 lakh at Ashok Vihar. Later, the kidnapper released Kinshuk, the woman and the driver and asked Aggrawal to drive the car. The kidnapper got down from the car near Radisson Hotel in Paschim Vihar after threatening Aggrawal to pay the remaining amount,” she said.

During investigation, police checked around 150 CCTVs covering a 70-km distance and identified one suspicious two-wheeler. “On the basis of the route followed by the scooterist, one of the accused was arrested. Later, the woman and the other two accused were arrested as well,” Kashyap added.

Police said they have recovered Rs 36 lakh.