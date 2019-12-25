Delhi: Marriage rejected, teen & her cousin commit suicide

A teenage girl and her 21-year-old cousin allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at the girl’s house. A teenage girl and her 21-year-old cousin allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at the girl’s house.

A teenage girl and her 21-year-old cousin allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at the girl’s house in Bawana Monday afternoon. According to police, the duo wanted to get married, but their families were against the relationship.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP, (Outer North) district, said they received a call from a man saying that the two had hanged themselves with chunnis. A suicide note was recovered from the room, which purportedly read: “We are sad and disappointed because our families won’t let us get married. They care about the family and pride but we care about us. Hence, we are taking this step.”

“We found them hanging from chunnis; while one was found hanging from a fan, the other was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling. A suicide note signed by the two has been recovered,” said Sharma, adding that no foul play is suspected.

Police said the man lived in Rajasthan’s Kota and was preparing for engineering entrance exams. As per the girl’s family, the two are second cousins.

Police found that the couple tried to flee from the girl’s house in the first week of December, but were caught. The girl’s paternal uncle said, “Till last year, the man would come to meet her in Delhi every month. When his visits became frequent, we confronted him. He told us about their relationship and that they wanted get married. We were shocked and told them to break off the relationship.”

Police said the family told the man to go back to Kota. Following this, the couple allegedly planned to flee in December.

The girl’s family said an FIR was filed in the matter, but was withdrawn after the couple were found. An officer said, “We suspect the couple planned the suicide. After the girl’s parents left for work, the man came to her house and they committed suicide.”

