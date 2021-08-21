Delhi markets to return to normal timings from Monday

The timing restrictions on markets will be removed from Monday, tweeted Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday afternoon.

The tweet read, “till now, due to corona, the markets in Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now markets will be open as per their normal timings.”

Markets were shut entirely when Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30. Once the city started unlocking in phases from May 31, factories within industrial areas and construction activities were allowed to resume. It was only on June 7, that markets, malls, and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. From June 14, the 50 per cent cap was removed in case of markets and malls.

According to the most recent government guidelines, shops were permitted to open without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods. However, the shops could function from 10 am to 8 pm. Traders and have been concerned over low footfall due to staggered timings.

While the CM tweeted about it on Saturday, a new DDMA order has not been issued yet.