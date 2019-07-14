Delhi: Market associations to help North body build toilets

Staring at a fund crunch, the North civic body has decided to rope in market associations to construct toilets. According to North MCD standing committee head Jai Prakash, at least 10 toilets would be constructed in markets, for which the corporation will provide the land and market association will build on it and maintain it.

The first such toilet was constructed this week in Deputy Ganj in Sadar Bazar, said an official.

“It will be maintained by the market association. We are trying to provide services to people with the limited resources… I have asked officials to identify land for the purpose,” Prakash said.

More such toilets will be constructed in the markets of Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Daryaganj etc, said an official.

According to the 2018-19 budget, the North corporation’s debt rose from Rs 550 crore to Rs 1,300 crore.