Delhi: Many hopeful as 20 illegal colony residents get ownership papers

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri handed over authorisation papers to the first 20 applicants of the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) at Nirman Bhavan Friday. 57,000 have registered to get ownership rights under the scheme.

The 20 beneficiaries belong to Suraj Park and Raja Vihar. Karam Chand Sharma (60), a blacksmith from Suraj Park, said, “People are happy to receive ownership rights. Fear of demolition used to hang over us like a sword.”

Citing difficulty in procuring loans to manage their household and business due to lack of registry papers, several residents said they now hope to live in well-developed colonies.

“It gets difficult to run a home with a seasonal income. With the home registry papers, I will be able to take loans at cheaper interest rates,” said Praveen Sharma (45), who runs a small tarpaulin business in Suraj Park and has to feed a family of six.

Vinod Kumar Sharma (49) from Raja Vihar, who works in the furniture business, said, “We have electricity and water connections, but there are no schools, hospitals, post office or parks. We hope to have these facilities now.”

Chand Sharma said that before they were handed the papers, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials had come to the colonies to measure and assess their properties.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Friday termed as “fake” the conveyance deeds and registry papers, saying the papers hold no value in the absence of complete regularisation of the colonies.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet: “In the future, you will only seal these properties”.

