Delhi man’s sister ‘molested’; he takes revenge with murder

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday by his friend in south Delhi, two days after he allegedly molested the accused’s elder sister. The accused later surrendered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Police said the deceased lived with his family. “The incident took place around 10.30 am when the accused reached the man’s house and allegedly stabbed him in front of his parents after a heated argument,” a senior officer said.

The victim’s family tried to intervene, but the accused threatened them and managed to escape after they started screaming for help, police said.

“Police were informed and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors say he was stabbed seven times. An FIR was registered and police started conducting raids after forming teams under ACP Vijay Singh Chandel,” an officer said.

The accused, however, surrendered at the police station. “The accused, who works with his father, told police during questioning that the victim was his childhood friend, and both had stayed at each other’s homes on several occasions. On Thursday night, the victim visited him for dinner. He spent the night there, and slept with the accused and his brother in their room on the first floor. But late at night, on the pretext of going to the washroom, he went to his sister’s room on the second floor and allegedly molested her,” police said. Police said she raised an alarm, following which the man allegedly fled.

No molestation complaint has been filed by the woman or her family, police said.

“Her brother decided to avenge the incident and went to his friend’s house, where he allegedly stabbed him to death,” police said.