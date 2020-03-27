Delhi: Man’s hand severed in accident, docs at Safdarjung reattach it

Doctors took him to the OT and the team dedicated to dealing with COVID-19 patients took charge of the case. He was operated on by 10 doctors for almost 10 hours. (Representational image) Doctors took him to the OT and the team dedicated to dealing with COVID-19 patients took charge of the case. He was operated on by 10 doctors for almost 10 hours. (Representational image)

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 29-year-old man as they reattached his left palm, which was severed in a bike accident on Mohan Nagar flyover.

The man, Vikas, who works in a bank, was on the flyover when he suddenly felt lightheaded and lost control of his bike. He hit the side metal bar of the bridge, where his left hand was entangled in the bars and got severed.

A resident of Mandawali, he was rushed to the hospital by police officers. The officers also collected his left palm, which was entangled in the iron bar, and rushed him to a local hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Doctors took him to the OT and the team dedicated to dealing with COVID-19 patients took charge of the case. He was operated on by 10 doctors for almost 10 hours.

“After initial investigations, we decided to operate on the patient at 7 pm. We first got the orthopaedic team to fix the bone. In the next few hours, we united the three veins, two arteries, tender nerves and salvaged the limb. The surgery finished around 4 in the morning. His hand has been successfully joined to the forearm. Its movement will not be like before but he will be able to use it,” said Dr Rakesh Kain, head of the department of burns and plastic surgery.

As many as 36 suspected COVID-19 patients are admitted to Safdarjung hospital as on Thursday.

