Delhi: Manish Sisodia reaches out, officers want Kejriwal at meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday reached out to senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, to resolve the impasse between the government and IAS officers. Sisodia’s overture came three days after Kejriwal pitched the possibility of the meeting, which began after the alleged assault on Prakash in February.

L-G Anil Baijal’s office had also been pressing for the meeting. Sources in the government said Sisodia’s move came after directions from Kejriwal, who left the city for a 10 day-long medical leave on Thursday. “He (Kejriwal) asked the Deputy CM to initiate steps for the meeting. Accordingly, Sisodia’s office first contacted divisional commissioner Manisha Saxena, who is also the secretary of the IAS association. Saxena said the meeting should happen in the presence of the CM, and also requested Sisodia’s office to talk to Prakash. The CS office also said that they are expecting CM’s presence at the meeting,” sources said.

Many Delhi government employees, led by senior IAS officers, continued to hold silent protests during lunch breaks across departments, indicating that the tussle is far from over. Recent developments suggest that the meeting will now be held after Kejriwal’s return from a 10-day-long naturopathy treatment at a facility in Bengaluru.

According to an aide of the CM, Kejriwal had skipped work on Wednesday as his sugar levels had shot up during his nine-day sit-in at Raj Niwas.

On the same night, he attended an Eid milan ceremony, which was attended by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Before leaving, Kejriwal Thursday also chaired a Cabinet meeting, the first since May 22. The impasse between the bureaucracy and the elected government, along with the sit-in, had brought administrative work to a near halt.

He also reviewed the water and power situation and sought daily status reports on water production, power cuts and other projects.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the setting up of a treatment, storage and disposal facility for hazardous waste in Bawana.

