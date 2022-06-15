Delhi: Manish Sisodia to visit five selected popular markets, interact with traders and locals

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will start visiting the five popular markets in the Capital, which have been chosen for re-development, from Wednesday to understand the problems being faced in the market.

Deputy CM will start with North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar market, known as a youth hangout zone, which the government has selected to begin the re-development work.

“Starting today, I will visit 5 markets under Phase 1 Redevelopment over the coming weeks. Will interact with locals to build a deeper understanding of their unique needs, as we move towards implementation,” said Sisodia in a tweet.

“Delhi’s economic growth is at the forefront of our priorities. In March, we promised Delhi bold steps to provide 20 lakh jobs and boost the economy under Rozgar Budger. Today, we’re taking on this challenge with conviction. Redeveloping our iconic markets is key to brand them as global shopping destinations & provide large-scale employment,” he added in another tweet.

Redevelopment of the city’s popular markets is among the key initiatives under the Delhi government’s ‘rozgar’ budget. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore for the market re-development project.

Under this project, the AAP government’s key aim is to redevelop the physical infrastructure of these markets, beautify, and brand them to make them world-class. The government believes that the redevelopment of these markets will boost revenue, economy and employment.

Besides, Kamla Nagar Market, the government has picked four other prominent markets of Delhi for re-development in Phase-I. These markets are Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar markets, and Kirti Nagar furniture market.

The government has further decided to hold a design competition to redevelop the markets. The country’s best designers and architects will participate and the best-selected designs will be adopted for implementation and re-development, said officials.

According to the Delhi government, the Capital has around 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh shops which employ about 7.5 lakh people.