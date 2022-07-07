Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launches new centre for artificial intelligence at Netaji Subhas University of Technology

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a new centre of excellence in artificial intelligence at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Wednesday.

According to the institute spokespersons, the centre is envisaged to enhance the university’s research capabilities and is equipped with high-end graphical processing units, workstations, data storage and communication systems.

A state-of-the-art supercomputing system, comprising DGX A100 with 324 GB RAM and eight graphical processing units, 100TB storage, smart rack, and high-speed switches, has been installed in the centre which is capable of executing training at 5 petaflops and 56 instances can be executed in parallel, according to a statement.

The centre also has 10 high-end workstations having their independent graphical processing units and 256 GB RAM. Additionally, 30 terminals have also been provided to cater to the needs of the user, according to the statement.

“Having a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence is a matter of pride for universities today. It reflects the high-end thinking of the young minds who are running the university and taking it ahead of time… Students of our universities securing good packages from companies like Google and Amazon is just the beginning. This shows that our students have potential and our universities need to work with them to take the country to greater heights. Today our students are securing packages of Rs 1.25 cr per annum and with the help of universities, soon they will be able to create the companies that will provide such high-paying jobs to others,” Sisodia said.