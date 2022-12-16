scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Man ‘confesses’ to murdering younger brother in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, arrested

The Delhi Police also arrested the man’s 60-year-old father as he allegedly helped his son dump the body in a nearby park, officials said.

Delhi police identified the accused as Lalit Kumar and Om Prakash.

A 26-year-old man was arrested along with his 60-year-old father after he allegedly confessed to murdering his 23-year-old brother in Mangolpuri in Delhi’s Outer District earlier this week, the police said on Friday. The police identified the accused as Lalit Kumar and Om Prakash, respectively.

According to the police, on Monday, after Om Prakash and Lalit’s brother Aakash had gone to work, Lalit struck Jaikishan on the head with a hammer and blade, and hid his body under a bed. When his family members returned, he informed them about the murder, after which Lalit and Om Prakash allegedly tried to dispose of the body and dumped it in a nearby park. When Lalit’s mother returned, she asked him to turn himself in, the police said, and he confessed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh, Lalit claimed that his brother Jaikishan had a drug addiction problem and would often quarrel with family members regarding money. Their mother, Lalit said, had left the house after Jaikishan had assaulted her on December 12.

DCP Singh said that on Tuesday, Lalit confessed that he had murdered his brother and revealed that he had thrown the body in a park near his house. “On hearing this, the Mangolpuri SHO rushed to the spot along with staff and found a dead body wrapped in a sheet,” he said.

The police said that they recovered a hammer and a knife and that a case has been filed under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mangolpuri police station.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:22:49 pm
