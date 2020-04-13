Delhi mandis to follow staggered timings, odd-even

A customer stands inside a circle while buying vegetables. Delhi government announced staggered timings to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo by Partha Paul) A customer stands inside a circle while buying vegetables. Delhi government announced staggered timings to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Staggered timings, coupons, odd-even rule: These are among the measures enforced by the Delhi government to tackle overcrowding and ensure social distancing at the city’s seven wholesale mandis selling vegetables, fruits and food grains.

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai made the announcements on Monday after a meeting with the officials of the mandis.

The regulations will also cover the Azadpur mandi, considered Asia’s largest vegetable and fruits market. Apart from Azadpur, there are four vegetable and fruits mandis and two mandis that sell food grains.

The government has also put up “full human sanitizing tunnels” at the entry of the mandis where disinfectants are being sprayed on people entering them.

Retailers across the city source their products from these mandis. Every market will have a nodal officer for supervising the enforcement of the norms while members of four task force teams will undertake surprise inspections.

Rai said the government received a lot of reports on violations of social distancing at the mandis. Consequently, a series of measures have been taken, including odd-even rule.

Under the rule, the platforms inside the sheds at the mandis will be numbered. The odd numbered ones will be allowed to operate on dates ending with 1,3,5,79 while the even numbered ones will be open for business on dates ending with 0,2,4,6,8.

Moreover, vegetable vendors at the mandis can function between 6-11 am while fruit shops will be allowed to remain open between 2-6 pm. During these periods, 2000 traders each, holding coupons, will be allowed to enter the mandis.

Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee chairman Adil Ahmed Khan said Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board chairperson and the city’s Development Commissioner will monitor the activities at the mandis.

