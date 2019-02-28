Delhi: Where a classroom, a police station intersect

The otherwise dull corridors of Mandir Marg police station were Tuesday abuzz with giggles of 25 children, who rushed into a room armed with school bags. Inside the room stood a plastic basketball ring, 20 plastic chairs, a slide, toys, writing boards and a trunk full of paints and books.

By 3 pm, the ground floor room at the station had turned into a classroom, with children being taught “A for ant, B for boy… E mein teen dandi”. The classroom was inaugurated at Mandir Marg police station on February 21, by SHO Vikramjit Singh, for a batch of 25 children who come from an underprivileged background and are taught by NGO Sarvahitey. The children, between ages 6 and 12, attend these classes after they return from school.

Four times a week, for three hours each, children from Kalibari Marg head to the classroom with questions, answers and homework. “We’ve been teaching these children for three years now, and till last month, classes were being held on a footpath. Around January 26, when there was a lot of strictness, police removed our shed for safety reasons. When we met SHO Singh about this, we were told these classes cannot be held on the footpath, and he offered this room instead,” said volunteer Amit Gupta (22).

According to him, since the classroom shifted, attendance has been 100 per cent, unlike when they were teaching on the side of the road. “Drunkards in the area would often create a ruckus near our footpath school. Also, if it rained, classes would get cancelled. We had painted on a wall near the footpath, but everyone spat gutkha there,” said Priya Gautam (10), whose father is a vegetable seller.

Priya and her friend Payal Kumari (9), students of NP Girls’ Senior Secondary School, are preparing for a Hindi exam, and have been asked by ‘volunteer didi’ Shreya to write an essay on their favourite festival. “Earlier we were scared of police but now we talk to them freely,” said Kumari, whose mother is a hotel cook, and father a rickshaw puller.

At 2 pm, Gupta reached Kalibari Marg with three e-rickshaws to bring the children to Mandir Marg police station. After a two-minute mediation exercise, the class was divided into groups — classes I-II; III-IV; and V-VII. Kiran Kumari (12), who had a math exam Wednesday, was being helped by ‘Kritika didi’. “Mensuration is easy but data handling is tough. It’s fine though, didi always helps,” she said.

After the SHO offered the room, the next task was sprucing it up for children. The wall was painted blue with tiny motifs of baby elephants, bright curtain panels were put up, books and toys were bought, and a board on “bad touch” was installed. “We wanted to provide a safe place for the children to study,” said Singh.