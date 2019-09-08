Delhi: Manager of Thai eatery held in raid by Excise Dept

The excise department raided an upmarket Thai restaurant and bar, Bo Tai Qutub, in South Delhi’s Mehrauli early Saturday morning and seized non-duty paid liquor. The raid began at 1.40 am and a total of six violations were found by police. The restaurant manager has been apprehended, said police.

ACP (Excise Intelligence Bureau) Alok Kumar said: “We found at least 12 bottles of champagne Dom Perigon Vintage 2004, which is non-duty paid liquor (for sale in Haryana). Seven more suspected bottles have been seized.”

Police said that the restaurant was running beyond permissible time limit of 1 am, and added that two bar counters were found operational and full bottles were served on tables.

Kumar said that other violations included an arrangement of 79 seats, which is more than the permissible limit, and liquor on display at the show window of the restaurant. Kumar said, “The department will process the cancellation of L17/L17F licence of the restaurant.”

When The Sunday Express reached out to the owner of the restaurant, he said he was abroad, and refused to give a statement.