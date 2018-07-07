Delhi: 50-year-old, his wife, mother beaten up at home by robbers

At the home in Preet Vihar, Friday. (Express Photo) At the home in Preet Vihar, Friday. (Express Photo)

By Anshuman Singh

Seven armed men broke into a 50-year-old businessman’s house in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar and allegedly assaulted three members of the family and their domestic help on Friday, police said, adding that the robbers made off with jewellery and cash worth Rs 25 lakh. The men broke into the house of Manmohan Bansal (50), who owns a hardware shop in Chawri Bazaar, said police.

At the time of the incident, Manmohan, his wife Prema Bansal and mother were sleeping in their respective rooms, while their help Ajay was sleeping inside the separate quarters of their three-storey house, said a senior officer. An unarmed security guard was posted outside the main gate.

The officer said that the robbers entered the house from the direction of the railway line next to the boundary wall, climbed over after cutting the barbed wire, and gained entry. DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that they are yet to make headway in the case.

“We are still on the look out for suspects. A case has been registered under IPC sections 395 and 397, and we have questioned the family members and locals about the case.” “The suspects had covered their faces, and were armed with guns, knives and metal rods, which they used to assault us and our guard,” said Bansal in his complaint.

The robbers held the guard at gunpoint and tied him up. The house has four CCTV cameras, but none of them were functional, the family said.

“I was sleeping when the men entered the house and shouted ‘we are police’. I woke up to find myself surrounded by five people. They hit me on my face with a rod. The group tied my hands and legs, and kept assaulting me with iron rods,” Bansal said. “All the money I had saved for my children’s wedding is gone.”

RWA members say they aired security concerns with police

Following the robbery, RWA members claimed that despite police meetings with locals, their recommendations on security have not been implemented. “We raised concerns on security with the SHO Preet Vihar in a meeting on June 13. Still, police didn’t increase patrolling,” alleged RWA secretary Arun Bansal. Police claimed to have held a meeting with locals on June 6. “Many of their recommendations have been taken into account,” said DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“We have been writing letters to DDA and police to help increase security, but there hasn’t been much of a positive response from their side,” said M K Sekhri, president RWA, A Block.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App