Delhi: Man who thrashed vegetable vendor over ID arrested

Two days after the video of a vegetable seller being beaten up with a stick by a man who asks for his ID surfaced online, Delhi Police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused, Praveen Babbar, is a resident of southeast Delhi’s Badarpur Extension and runs a tour and travel business.

In the video, Babbar can be seen hitting the vegetable seller with a stick. After that, he asks for his ID, starts hitting and abusing him. “…tum logo ne jihad macha diya hai,” he can be heard saying.

DCP (southeast) RP Meena said that a case has been registered at Badarpur police station under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 355 ( assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

The police tracked down Babbar after it received a message on Twitter from the Cyber Cell. Meena said, “A motorcycle can bee seen in the video and the number plate is visible. It was traced to a resident of Molarband called Sudhanshu. He said that incident took place at Tajpur Road in Badarpur Extension and identified the accused as Babbar.”

Babbar was tracked down on Sunday, and so was the victim, who told police that the “incident took place on April 10 around 1.30 pm at Tajpur Road where he was beaten with a stick and abused by Babbar.”

Meena said that the victim — a daily wager, who was helping his brother sell vegetables — was traced with the help of local intelligence. A police officer said, “It was assumed that the vegetable seller lived near the locality only, so we found him by speaking to our local sources.”

Meena said that during the inquiry, Babbar said that “on the day of the incident there were 10 vegetable sellers and their carts at the site and he asked the seller to move from there as a lockdown had been enforced.” Meena said that Babbar claimed that “the victim didn’t move, which angered him and he beat up the victim.”

