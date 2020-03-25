Delhi man arrested for spitting at Manipuri woman, calling her ‘corona’

The woman had alleged that the man misbehaved with her in North-West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area (Twitter/@Akhucha) The woman had alleged that the man misbehaved with her in North-West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area (Twitter/@Akhucha)

The Delhi police Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly spitting and hurling racial slurs at a woman from Manipur in North-West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area.

The 25-year-old woman had alleged that the man misbehaved with her on Sunday night and that when she objected, he spat on her and shouted ‘Corona’ before escaping in his two-wheeler.

The incident came to light when the woman approached the police, informing that she was going to her home in Vijaynagar after buying grocery from the local market. “She has stated in her complaint that she was passing through a dark stretch when a man, appeared to be in his early 50’s, passed lewd comments on her. When she objected, he spat on her and managed to escape after shouting Corona,” a senior police officer had said.

Condemning the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the Delhi Police to find the culprit and take strict action. “We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19”, he had said.

Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/roMOMq2jNf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Multiple instances of racial slurs against people of the North East, including sportspersons, have come to light, with the Ministry of Home Affairs Monday issuing an advisory to all states to take appropriate legal action against people who indulge in such activities.

At least three such incidents have been reported from Delhi. A student was hit by a water balloon on Holi and called “corona” in Delhi University’s North Campus. In another case, a woman from the North East was chased out of a Pandara Road restaurant by guests. Delhi Police took cognisance of both the cases, sources have told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd