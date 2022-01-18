Delhi: Man who slit 1-year-old daughter’s throat convicted

Observing that a man accused of killing his one-year-old daughter by slitting her throat in front of her mother was not legally insane, a Delhi court convicted him, noting that he killed the child because he suspected his wife of having an affair.

The incident took place on April 20, 2016, at Adarsh Nagar. As per court documents, Krishan Jambad, who on multiple occasions suspected his wife of cheating on him, assaulted her with a knife and threatened to kill their one-year-old daughter unless she “turns into the goddess Kali”.

Even as the woman pleaded with her husband to spare the child’s life, he slit the girl’s throat. Police said he then switched on his television and watched till the first responders arrived.

The court said the “testimony of the complainant (wife) is trustworthy and fully reliable”.

“She not only reaffirmed her version given before the police but she also could not be shaken during her cross examination… the accused had committed the offence in question with the intention of killing the small child after thinking many things in his mind since the accused used to doubt the character of his wife and it was his suspicion that the baby was not his daughter,” the judgment read.

The court noted that the “conduct of the accused towards his wife was inhumane”.

“In view of the unchallenged and unrebutted version of the complainant/victim regarding her confinement in a room by the accused, it is fully established, and there is no hitch in observing that behaviour of the accused was inhumane towards his wife,” the court said.

The court held that in this case, legal insanity could not be proved since it was the convict who called the police after the murder and also hid the knife inside his fridge, which showed that his conduct was not that of an insane person.