Delhi: Man who ran Army job racket held

Five months after the Crime Branch registered a case wherein a gang of fraudsters duped several people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army, police have arrested the main accused in the case.

“The accused, Yogender, was traced to Haridwar after the Crime Branch was tipped-off about his location. When the team reached the spot, they found him dressed in saffron robes walking along the banks of the Ganga river, posing as a holy man,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Dr G Ram Gopal Naik.

Yogender, who carried a reward of Rs 50, 000 allegedly conducted fake job interviews inside military installations. “The accused took the help of retired and serving army men to gain access to the cantonment area in Delhi,” Naik said. Previously, five others were arrested in connection with the case. ens

The main accused had helped set up interviews and gave out forged appointment letters. He has also been named as an accused in six other criminal cases, registered in Haryana and Punjab, police said. “Yogender studied till Class X and tried his hand at wrestling before quitting. He was arrested for a murder case in Haryana and after his release, he went on to set up an inter-state job racket and also offered jobs in ONGC and Indian Railways,” said a senior police officer.

The complainant in the case registered by the Crime Branch claimed that the accused had taken Rs 5 lakh from him for a job in the Indian Army, and had conducted a fake medical test at the Army Base Hospital and physical tests in the Army grounds.

