Delhi: Man who posed as student, duped hundreds at IGI Airport on pretext of missed flight, held

A 27-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested at IGI Airport for allegedly cheating passengers outside the premises by posing as a college student and lying that he had missed his flight and needed money. Police said he cheated hundreds in the last four years.

The accused, Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, was arrested from Terminal 2 on Monday while allegedly trying to cheat a passenger.

According to police, a complaint was received on December 19 from a resident doctor of Maulana Azad Medical College. The doctor alleged he came from Baroda and met Kumar at Terminal 3. Kumar allegedly posed as a college student and said he missed his flight to Visakhapatnam. “The accused showed a fake ID too and said he needed Rs 6,500 to pay for a new ticket. He promised to pay it back once he reached his destination, but stopped taking calls from the doctor,” said an officer.

A case was registered and CCTVs inside airport premises were analysed. Police found that the man often came to the airport. On December 30, Kumar was spotted near T 2 and arrested.

Sanjay Tyagi, DCP (IGI Airport), said the accused used to allegedly cheat passengers coming from different countries and states by posing as a student of a reputed university. Five FIRs and several online complaints have been recorded against him, said police.