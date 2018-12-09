Delhi: Man who fled with police alcometer flew to London day after, held

An alcometer stolen from the Delhi Traffic Police has been recovered with the arrest of a software engineer from Mumbai airport on Saturday. The alcometer was allegedly taken away by Rishi Dhingra (28), when he was stopped by traffic policemen to check drink driving at Connaught Place on the intervening night of November 23-24.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they had to issue a lookout circular (LOC), as the accused had flown to London a day after the incident. “The alcometer was recovered from his rented accommodation in Noida,” said Verma.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 am, when traffic police were checking vehicles in Connaught Place. Dhingra was returning home in his Maruti Swift. “When traffic personnel put the breath analyser into his mouth, he allegedly sped away and took the device with him. Traffic police chased him in their vehicle, but he gave them the slip. On the basis of his car’s registration number, his identity was established,” said a police officer.

The next day, police reached Dhingra’s accommodation in Noida, and discovered that he had left for London on an official assignment for nine months. Police also learnt that he hails from Jaipur and lives in Noida with a roommate.

After failing to contact him, police contacted his company, based in Noida. “The company issued a notice to him and cancelled his assignment abroad. But he did not return immediately. On Friday, when he landed in Mumbai, he was caught by airport officials, who informed Delhi Police,” added the officer. Dhingra has been booked under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 379 (punishment for theft) at CP police station.