Delhi: Man who asked for a lift killed after car crashes into tree

Minutes after he asked a man in his locality to give him a lift to Connaught Place, a 22-year-old man died after the car toppled and rammed a tree while trying to avoid another vehicle coming from the wrong side. The incident took place near New Delhi railway station in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Golu. Police said the driver, Deepak (23), and his friend Kishan (24) suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Deepak told them that minutes after they left Paharganj, he spotted a speeding vehicle coming from the wrong side and took a sharp left turn to avoid a crash. Police said Deepak lost control of the vehicle, which toppled, hit a tree and hurtled onto the divider on the other side.

A senior police officer said, “We received a call about the accident at around 2.30 am. We rushed to the spot and found three men stuck in a car. We pulled them out and took them to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Golu died due to multiple injuries on his head and limbs. His body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

Deepak said he was on his way to meet his relatives in Laxmi Nagar when Golu asked for a lift: “We don’t know him too well. He lived near our house and asked for a lift… so we decided to drop him.”

A case has been registered, said police. Golu was a school dropout and was on the lookout for a job. He lived with his mother, who works as a domestic help, and sister in Paharganj.