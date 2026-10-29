Delhi man asks vendor for extra chole, stabbed to death

An argument over extra chole ended with a food stall owner allegedly killing a 35-year-old customer by stabbing him multiple times in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, the Delhi Police said.
According to police officers, the incident took place on Sunday night, when Sandeep, a driver at a private company, went to the Sunday market in Jwalapuri area from his home in Nihal Vihar with his friends.
After eating at a Chhole Bhature stall, Sandeep got some packed for his two children, a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 10 years.
Sandeep was, however, not satisfied with the amount of chole packed, and asked the owner of the food stall, Chintu Gupta, to add more.
“The two got into an argument, which eventually got physical. Chintu allegedly stabbed Sandeep. He was arrested on Monday,” said the police officer.
According to another officer, Sandeep was stabbed seven times, including thrice in his stomach.
Sandeep’s father Brijesh Singh, who reached the stall, rushed his son to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. He was finally admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh. On Wednesday, Sandeep died.
“Murder charges have been added to the case,” said a senior police officer.
Standing outside the hospital mortuary, Brijesh told media persons that he found his son lying in a pool of blood near the food stall.
“He told me that five to six people had stabbed him. I don’t know why the police has arrested just one man. Now, in this age, I have to shoulder his body,” he said.
Police, however, said the victim was declared unfit to give a statement. “Further investigation of the case is underway,” a senior official said.