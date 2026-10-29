Delhi man asks vendor for extra chole, stabbed to death

An argument over extra chole ended with a food stall owner allegedly killing a 35-year-old customer by stabbing him multiple times in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, the Delhi Police said.

According to police officers, the incident took place on Sunday night, when Sandeep, a driver at a private company, went to the Sunday market in Jwalapuri area from his home in Nihal Vihar with his friends.

After eating at a Chhole Bhature stall, Sandeep got some packed for his two children, a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 10 years.

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Sandeep was, however, not satisfied with the amount of chole packed, and asked the owner of the food stall, Chintu Gupta, to add more.