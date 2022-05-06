Delhi: Man who ‘forcibly undressed’ 2 girls in MCD school arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly undressing two minor girls inside the classroom of a civic body-run school in Delhi while they, along with other children in the class, were waiting for their teacher to arrive. The arrest was made after police found footage of him in a nearby CCTV camera and also learnt that he had made a call after committing the incident, police said.

Police said the accused has been identified as Varun Joshi, who is unemployed, and claims to have been drunk at the time.

“We spoke to the girls and based on their description of the man, a sketch was made. We have formed a special team and with the help of technical surveillance, we traced the accused and arrested him,” DCP (north-east district) Sanjay Sain said.

Police said the accused was also identified based on footage and inputs from local informers. “The man was drunk when we picked him up. His photos match the footage. He has the same orange T-shirt that was worn by the accused on the day of the incident, as seen in the footage. We also found several videos and photos on his phone that were obscene in nature. His neighbours alleged he would often harass women in the area,” said an officer.

The alleged incident took place on April 30. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent notices to the Delhi Police and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner demanding action against the accused, and also the school authorities for allegedly hiding the matter.

DCW officials had said the accused allegedly entered the classroom when the children got back from the morning assembly, sexually assaulted the girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the class. “The students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident but they were asked to keep quiet and forget about the incident,” alleged the DCW in a press statement.

The matter came to light after the parents of a student, who was in the class at the time, approached the police about the incident. Police have filed a case under Sections 354 (molestation), 354-A (disrobing) and 509 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act against unknown persons.