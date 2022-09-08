Delhi: Man uses Tricolour to clean scooter, apprehended

A 52-year-old man was apprehended by police for allegedly using the national flag to clean his scooter. Police said legal action is being taken against the accused. A video of the incident, shot by locals, was uploaded on social media. In the video, the man is purportedly seen cleaning and dusting his white scooter with a folded flag.

An officer from Northeast district said, “We saw the video and identified his house and apprehended him.”

Police recovered the flag and the scooter and booked the man under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

“Legal action has been initiated. The accused has been asked to join the investigation. He said it wasn’t deliberate. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called,” said an officer.