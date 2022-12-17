scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Delhi: Man throws his child off first-floor terrace after fight with wife, jumps

The accused's wife claimed he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The man and his son fell from a height of 21 feet, the police said.(Representational)
A 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old child off a first-floor terrace, before jumping, in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday. Both have been hospitalised, said police, adding that they fell from a height of 21 feet.

According to DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey, they received a call around 10.40 pm stating that a man had jumped off the roof of a house after throwing a child down. When they reached, they found the man in an injured state near his wife’s grandmother’s house. His wife had already taken their child to Holy Family Hospital. The man was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“His wife said she and husband were not on good terms and she had been living with her grandmother, along with her two children, for the past few days. On Friday, her husband came to the house around 6-7 pm and quarrelled with her… he was under the influence of liquor. He then took his son to the first floor, threw him down, and jumped.”
The woman’s grandmother said: “The child suffered a fracture to his leg and a broken bone near his eye. However, he is out of danger now.”

She added, “I did not hear it as I was not on the floor at the time, but he had said he would throw my granddaughter, their son, and himself as well… justice has to be done.”

Police said a case has been filed against the accused under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Kalkaji police station.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 06:36:35 pm
