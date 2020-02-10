Delhi: 45-yr-old kills his 2 children, jumps in front of Metro train

Police said the man, Madhur Malani, was depressed. Police said the man, Madhur Malani, was depressed.

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two children before committing suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Sunday evening. Police said the man, Madhur Malani, was depressed.

According to police, Malani’s body was found at Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station at 5:47 pm, but he couldn’t be identified for a while. The bodies of his children, aged 6 and 14, were discovered by their mother. Around 6:54 pm, Malani’s wife, Rupali, called police and told them about the incident.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “Rupali left home around 3:30 pm and went to a local market. When she returned home, she found the door locked from the outside, and asked the landlord for a spare key to open it.Upon entering, she saw the bodies of her two children — Shreyansh (6) and Samiksha (14). We suspect they were strangulated. The family lived in a rented 2-BHK apartment in East Shalimar Bagh. The bodies were found in different rooms. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered.”

Police suspect that Samiksha was allegedly smothered with a pillow and strangulated. Investigators are waiting for the post-mortem report, which will be conducted on Monday, for more clarity.

Rupali told police that her husband owned a sandpaper factory but had recently lost the business. A senior police officer said, “His wife said he was depressed because he was jobless. The family was dependent on Malani’s relatives financially. Malani had been unemployed for over six months.”

Police said they initiated a search operation for Malani and made announcements near Metro stations and bus stops. “We were looking for him when a policeman from Shalimar Bagh heard of a suicide at a nearby Metro station. The body was lying at the morgue, unidentified. Later, police personnel from Shalimar Bagh found that Malani had committed suicide at Haiderpur Metro station,” said a senior police officer.

Harinder Singh, DCP (Metro), said, “After the man jumped in front of a moving train, we took his body to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. We didn’t find a suicide note from the spot.”

Police said they didn’t find a suicide note from his house either. Malani’s parents live in Delhi. The couple had shifted to Shalimar Bagh around two years ago.

