Delhi man strangles wife, tries to kill himself

A 37-year-old man strangled his wife at their Sangam Vihar home and slashed his wrists in an attempt to kill himself, police said, adding that the man, identified as Umesh, survived and has been arrested. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “The accused tried to hang himself after killing his wife but it didn’t work. He later slit his wrists”.

Police said locals broke open the door and found Umesh lying in a pool of blood and his wife’s body on the bed. The Kalkaji sub-divisional magistrate has been informed and statements of the woman’s family members have been recorded, police said.

Police said the accused also sent a purported audio message to his friend, in which he claimed that neighbours found out that his wife had been pregnant at the time of their wedding and were raising questions. “I am going to kill my wife and then myself,” he said in his message.

