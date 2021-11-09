Delhi: Man strangles, shocks former employer’s wife to death after losing job

A 31-year-old man has been arrested from North Delhi’s Burari for allegedly killing his former employer’s wife after she had supposedly asked her husband, an assistant professor at a Delhi University college, to remove the man from his job.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused Rakesh Kumar, who used to work as a driver for the couple, strangled the woman to death and later gave her electric shock to ensure she was dead, said the police. He surrendered at the Burari police station on Monday evening.

The police said the deceased was staying in the West Sant Nagar area of Burari along with her husband, who is an ad-hoc assistant professor. “The incident came to light on Monday at around 4 pm when a constable found Rakesh loitering outside the police station. On being questioned, he told the constable that he had killed the woman. After taking him into custody, he accompanied the police team to the crime scene from where they recovered her dead body. The husband was not at home at the time,” the police said.

The forensic examination team of the district was called to the crime scene and her body was shifted to the mortuary. “During the investigation, the police found that Rakesh had been hired around four years ago. The DU teacher also let out one of the floors in his house to Rakesh after he had got married. But once the teacher got married on February 16 this year, his wife started complaining about Rakesh and he was asked to leave the house,” an officer said.

The police said Rakesh shifted his house to a nearby street. After several disagreements and fights over Rakesh, the woman and her family convinced the teacher to remove him from the job two months ago, the police said.

During questioning, Rakesh told the police that he came to know that his former employer had gone out along with his mother on Monday afternoon and he went to the house.

“He first overpowered the victim and strangled her to death. After strangling her, he gave her electric shocks to ensure she was dead and then left the house. He later surrendered at the police station,” said the police.

DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi told The Indian Express that they have arrested Rakesh Kumar and an FIR for murder has been registered against him at Burari police station. Further investigations are on.