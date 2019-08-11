Delhi: Man stole QRT vehicle for a joyride, say police

Toggle Menu
“The accused told police that he had a similar key to the car and stole it from a service lane near Janakpuri Metro station for a joyride,” police said.

The vehicle was attached with the in-charge of the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of the West district, and was stolen from Janakpuri, when the driver was having tea. (Representational Photo)

A day after a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle, the accused told police he was in an inebriated condition and stole the vehicle for a “joyride”.

The vehicle was attached with the in-charge of the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of the West district, and was stolen from Janakpuri, when the driver was having tea.

Police said the QRT vehicle was privately hired by Delhi Police and was driven by a private driver. The incident took place at 3.15 pm Friday when the driver was away.

“A few minutes later, he came out and found the vehicle missing,” an officer said. ens

