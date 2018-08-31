Delhi: Man who stole cars from outside gyms arrested

Police said he would then make off with the car and sell it to a receiver in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, for anything between Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh. (Representational Image) Police said he would then make off with the car and sell it to a receiver in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, for anything between Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested four inter-state auto lifters in connection with a series of thefts of high-end cars from outside gyms in the capital, over the past four months. According to police, the 29-year-old main accused would wear branded clothes and pose as a high-profile businessman, gain access to gyms, and steal keys of cars belonging to clients.

Police said he would then make off with the car and sell it to a receiver in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, for anything between Rs 2 lakh-3 lakh. The receiver would then prepare forged documents and sell the cars to his customers in Mizoram’s Aizawl, police said. Additional DCP (west) Sameer Sharma confirmed the arrests and said raids are on to nab their associates. Police have recovered eight cars from their possession.

According to police, the accused arrested from Delhi are Amit Nagar (29) and his elder brother Pramod Nagar (34). Assistants of the two receivers in Sambhal and Aizawl, Saddam Hussain (28) and Kashif Raza (24), were arrested from the respective states, police said. Police said a team of the anti-auto theft squad of West district had received an information that Amit was selling three high-end cars every week.

“Police started monitoring his activity. They found that his father, retired from the Army, had died three years ago. His mother and elder brother, Pramod, were earlier booked on charges of selling illicit liquor and auto-lifting. Amit too was arrested on charges of auto-lifting,” said a senior police officer. He added that Amit decided to steal high-end cars from gyms in south, west and north Delhi.

Explaining his modus operandi, a police officer said, “He would first identify the car, especially models such as Scorpio, Fortuner and Creta, in the gym’s parking area. While his brother waited outside, he would pose as a new customer and ask for a trial package. He then took the keys and the duo fled.” Police said to ensure that the car does not have a GPS or a tracking device, they would park it in an isolated area and monitor it for 24 hours before selling it.

“Amit drove the cars to his receiver in Sambhal. To confirm that he was alone, the receiver would ask him to make a video call on crossing UP’s Joya. His associate, Hussain, approached a client in Aizawl and sold the car for Rs 4.5-Rs 6 lakh,” said the officer.

