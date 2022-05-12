Delhi: Man stalks, molests 13-yr-old, thrashed by her parents, locals

A middle-aged man was assaulted in broad daylight in a Delhi locality after he allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl, who was on her way to her tuition class. The man, who was thrashed by a group of men using stones and sticks, was rescued by a beat officer policing the area and later arrested. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police have identified the accused as Irfan Khan (37), an accountant who is married and has three children. Based on the girl’s complaint, a case was registered against Khan under stalking charges and sections of the POCSO Act. Khan was sent to judicial custody.

The incident took place on May 7. The minor had complained to her family that Khan was stalking her on her way to attend her tuition class. On May 7, her parents offered to drop her off.

“Her parents were walking behind her and watching her. Around 4.30 pm, the accused came and started misbehaving with the minor. She signalled her parents. While he was trying to leave, the parents attacked the man. Locals too joined and assaulted him,” said R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara).