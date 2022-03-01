Delhi: Man stalks ex-girlfriend by putting GPS tracker in her car, harassing her, arrested

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend through a GPS tracker that he planted in her car and creating fake social media accounts in her name to harass her on social media.

Police said the man works at an advertising firm in Mahipalpur. The woman and the accused met at the firm and worked together for years. She alleged that they broke up a while back and she shifted to another company.

On February 9, police received a complaint from the woman at the Cyber Police Station in the Southeast district. She alleged that a man had been stalking her, sending lewd and defamatory messages to her friends and relatives from a Facebook account in her name and was making vulgar comments about her.

Police immediately registered a case, and the social media accounts were put on surveillance. The IP address used to create and use the fake Facebook profile was found. During investigation, police found that the accused was using the IP address to access the fake profile as well as his own Facebook profile.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “The man was identified and picked up from his house. He has been booked under sections 354(d) stalking and 509 (insult modesty of a woman).”

Police said they have recovered two mobile phones, a MacBook Air, and a WiFi router used by the accused.

During questioning, the accused said he dated the woman for 10 years and they met at a company. He told police that the woman was ignoring him for some time.

To get back at her, he allegedly planted a GPS tracker in her car to trace her movements and later created a fake Facebook and Instagram profiles using her name. He allegedly sent messages to her friends and family members to teach her a lesson, said police.