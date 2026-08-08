Delhi man stages daughter’s murder as suicide, but a photograph gives him away

Divers look for the body of the 18-year-old woman at the site of the incident. Express

The photographs looked almost ordinary — a father and daughter standing together in the waters of the Chambal river near Basoni in Agra, around 220 km away from Delhi. They were anything but.

Police said the images were taken moments before the 18-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi, was allegedly drowned by her father and brother-in-law on July 30, allegedly driven by fears of the social stigma they would face when people came to know that the woman, unmarried, was pregnant.

They hoped the photographs would help pass off her death as suicide. Instead, the photographs led to their arrest on August 2.

While the body of the victim, who the police said was around four months pregnant, is yet to be recovered, divers continue the search in the river.