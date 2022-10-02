scorecardresearch
Delhi: Man stabs wife to death in front of daughter in Dwarka

The accused, identified as Sanjay hailing from Jammu, was caught from the Dwarka Mor area.

The DCP said that his daughter, who is currently staying with relatives, confirmed a quarrel in which the accused stabbed the victim with a knife. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Saturday apprehended a government school teacher who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of his nine-year-old daughter in Dwarka on Friday evening. The accused has been identified as Sanjay, who hails from Jammu, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that neighbours informed the police regarding a fight around 6.30 pm Friday between Sanjay and his wife Neera in which she was seriously injured. When the police reached the Nawada Kakrola housing complex, they found Neera dead and Sanjay missing. He was later caught from the Dwarka Mor area, said the police.

The DCP said that his daughter, who is currently staying with relatives, confirmed a quarrel in which the accused stabbed the victim with a knife. The police registered a case of murder at the Mohan Nagar station.

