Delhi: Man stabbed to death in front of his family

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death outside his Central Delhi home, allegedly during a scuffle over the accused’s drinking habit. The incident took place at 4.45 pm Monday in Patel Nagar and was caught on CCTV. The victim, Krishna Shah, owner of a plastic moulding factory in Inderlok, was killed in front of his family.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, “The victim had told a resident’s landlord about his tenant’s drinking habits. This enraged the tenant, Deepak, and he gathered five-six men to beat up Shah. In the scuffle between both sides, one man stabbed Shah and ran away. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He died of blood loss.”

Bhatia said a case of murder has been registered and three men, including Deepak, have been arrested. The man who allegedly stabbed Shah has been identified as Shubham. He is on the run, said police.

In a 1.45-minute video, a few men and a woman can be seen beating up a shirtless man from Deepak’s group with sticks and rods. Shah too is seen holding a stick, but tries to stop the others from beating up the man. Suddenly, a man in a white shirt runs towards Shah, stabs him near the abdomen, and flees. Deepak’s men run away, and Shah falls on the ground. His family members can be seen holding him as neighbours stand afar.

