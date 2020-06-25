Delhi: Man stabbed to death for feeding street dogs, 1 held

Prahlad returned from his house with a knife and allegedly stabbed Mohan to death, police said. (Representational) Prahlad returned from his house with a knife and allegedly stabbed Mohan to death, police said. (Representational)

A man who used to feed stray dogs near his house was stabbed to death after they bit his neighbour in Central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said on Wednesday.

Brij Mohan, 57, loved dogs and would regularly feed them. On Sunday night, his neighbour Prahlad (21) picked up a fight with him when the dogs charged at him, they said.

The two indulged in an heated argument and used abusive language. Prahlad told Mohan that his acts could lead to dog attack incidents in the area, the police said.

Later, Prahlad returned from his house with a knife and allegedly stabbed Mohan to death, police said.

Mohan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during the course of treatment, the police official said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated to nab Prahlad who had fled after the incident, said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

“After we received information that Prahlad was hiding somewhere near Sabzi Mandi Krishna Market area of Paharganj, and was roaming in the street by covering his face with the mask, we apprehended him from the area,” he said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and the weapon of offence was also recovered, he added.

The accused Prahlad works as a DJ in functions. He has one brother and two sisters, while his father works as a ‘halwai’, the police said.

