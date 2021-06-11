Delhi: Man stabbed to death during fight over parking

Police said a case of murder and further investigation is on.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour after a fight broke out between the two over parking a two-wheeler in southeast Delhi on Thursday.

Police said two other people sustained injuries. Police have arrested the accused and apprehended his son, a minor.

Both the accused and the victim own sweets shops in the area.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast), said, “We received a call around 10.23 pm about a fight in Budh Vihar. Police reached the spot and found two neighbours fighting over parking their scooters. The injured persons were rushed to Apollo hospital where a man named Shiv Yadav was declared dead on arrival.”

Yadav sustained a stab injury to his chest. His brother Vikas and their cousin Rattan Lal were injured when they intervened.

Police said Yadav had earlier told the accused’s wife not to park her scooter on the street. The woman told Prempal, who got angry and allegedly went with his son to argue with Yadav and his family members over the parking space.

Police said a case of murder and further investigation is on.