Delhi: Man stabbed to death in front of child

A 37-year-old videographer was allegedly stabbed to death by three men outside his house in Rohini Thursday. Police said the victim’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the incident from her room’s window.

The victim, Bharat Bhushan, lived with his family in Karn Vihar. Around 11 pm Thursday, a friend of the victim came to his place and called Bhushan outside.

“The men got into an argument. Bhushan’s friend called two more men, one of whom stabbed him,” Pramod Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said.

The 10-year-old child was playing in her room when she heard her father screaming. “She looked out and saw him being stabbed,” said Sunita (35), Bhushan’s wife. She is yet to tell her two children about the death.

DCP Mishra said they have identified the three men and are searching for them. Police believe the murder was the fallout of a business rivalry.

