Delhi man spits at Manipuri woman, calls her ‘corona’; FIR filed

The woman has alleged that when she objected, he spat on her and shouted Corona before escaping in his two-wheeler. (Twitter/@Akhucha) The woman has alleged that when she objected, he spat on her and shouted Corona before escaping in his two-wheeler. (Twitter/@Akhucha)

A 25-year-old woman from Manipur has alleged that a man misbehaved with her in North-West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday night. The woman has alleged that when she objected, he spat on her and shouted Corona before escaping in his two-wheeler.

DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said they have registered an FIR and trying to identify the accused.

According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday night when the woman approached the police, informing that she was going to her home in Vijaynagar after buying grocery from the local market. “She has stated in her complaint that she was passing through a dark stretch when a man, appeared to be in his early 50’s, passed lewd comments on her. When she objected, he spat on her and managed to escape after shouting Corona,” a senior police officer said.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered under IPC section 509 at Mukherjee Nagar police station and police has started scanning all the CCTV camera of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of his white colour two-wheeler,” an officer said.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Delhi Police to find the culprit and take strict action. “We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19”, his post said.

Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/roMOMq2jNf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd