scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Man shot in leg, robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park

Last Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi's Roop Nagar.

When Singh was closing his shop, used for money transfer, at around 11 pm Monday, four armed assailants who came in two bikes shot at his leg. (Pixabay/Representative image)
Listen to this article
Man shot in leg, robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 40-year-old shopkeeper was shot in his leg by four unidentified persons and robbed of Rs. 1.5 lakh in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park late on Monday, officers said.

The injured, identified as Sher Singh, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors said that the bullet had pierced through his leg.

When Singh was closing his shop, used for money transfer, at around 11 pm Monday, four armed assailants who came in two bikes shot at his leg. They then snatched the bag, which had Rs. 1.5 lakh, from Singh and fled away with it, an officer said.

The police said Singh was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and efforts are on to nab the accused, believed to be in their 20s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
More from Delhi

Last Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was carrying the cash belonging to his employer.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:07 IST
Next Story

Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection Day 7: Vijay’s film continues to outperform Ajith’s heist thriller

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close