Man shot in leg, robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park

A 40-year-old shopkeeper was shot in his leg by four unidentified persons and robbed of Rs. 1.5 lakh in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park late on Monday, officers said.

The injured, identified as Sher Singh, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors said that the bullet had pierced through his leg.

When Singh was closing his shop, used for money transfer, at around 11 pm Monday, four armed assailants who came in two bikes shot at his leg. They then snatched the bag, which had Rs. 1.5 lakh, from Singh and fled away with it, an officer said.

The police said Singh was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and efforts are on to nab the accused, believed to be in their 20s.

Last Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was carrying the cash belonging to his employer.